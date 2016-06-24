BRIEF-Harvest Natural says CT Energy loaned $2 mln to co

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Harvest Natural Resources
* On june 20, 2016, ct energy holding, loaned $2 million to co, pursuant to 15% non-convertible note, dated june 19, 2015
* Ct energy's june 20, 2016 loan to harvest extends 'claim date' under securities purchase agreement to july 19, 2016
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval