BRIEF-PPL Corp says responds to UK referendum on membership in EU

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Ppl Corp
* Ppl corporation responds to u.k. Referendum on membership in european union
* Not currently changing its previously announced projection of 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth through 2018
* Results of june 23 referendum on britain exiting european union are not expected to significantly impact its operations in united kingdom
* Says reaffirmed earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share
* Reaffirmed its 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share. Earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval