BRIEF-PPL Corp says responds to UK referendum on membership in EU

June 24 Ppl Corp

* Ppl corporation responds to u.k. Referendum on membership in european union

* Not currently changing its previously announced projection of 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth through 2018

* Results of june 23 referendum on britain exiting european union are not expected to significantly impact its operations in united kingdom

* Says reaffirmed earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share

* Reaffirmed its 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share. Earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

