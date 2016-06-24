版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Chico's FAS says mailed a letter to shareholders

June 24 Chico's Fas Inc

* Mailed a letter to shareholders and posted video "featuring shelley broader", chief executive and president, on company's website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

