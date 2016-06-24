BRIEF-Oxford Lane provides update on its preferred stock buy-back program

June 24 Oxford Lane Capital Corp

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp provides update on its preferred stock repurchase program

* Repurchased 609,537 shares of its series 2023 term preferred stock

* Says cured prior non-compliance as of March 31, 2016 with asset coverage requirement in preferred stock governing documents