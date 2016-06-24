BRIEF-Oxford Lane provides update on its preferred stock buy-back program

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Oxford Lane Capital Corp
* Oxford Lane Capital Corp provides update on its preferred stock repurchase program
* Repurchased 609,537 shares of its series 2023 term preferred stock
* Says cured prior non-compliance as of March 31, 2016 with asset coverage requirement in preferred stock governing documents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval