BRIEF-Tantech Holdings buys 5 pct minority interest in subsidiary

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Tantech Holdings Ltd
* Tantech Holdings Ltd. acquires 5% minority interest in its prc operating subsidiary
* As a result of agreement, Bamboo Tech became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lishui Tantech
* Through its unit, entered equity purchase agreement with holders of 5% interest of Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Technology for 1 million shares of co
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval