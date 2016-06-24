BRIEF-Petrobras extends expiration date for offer to purchase and consent solicitation

June 24 Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras

* Petrobras announces extension of expiration date, increase of consideration and payment of soliciting dealer fee for offer to purchase and consent solicitation

* Unit is amending terms of offer to purchase for cash any and all of PGF's 8.375 pct global notes due 2018

* Expiration date for offer to purchase, consent solicitation has been extended to 11:59 p.m., NY City time, on July 8

* Total consideration for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2018 notes has been increased from US$1,100 to US$1,115