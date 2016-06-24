版本:
BRIEF-Sprint Corp says Nikesh Arora notified company he will resign as director

June 24 Sprint Corp

* Nikesh arora notified sprint corporation that he will resign as a director of company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

