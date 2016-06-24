BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran says entered privately negotiated share exchange agreements

June 24 Freeport

* Mcmoran inc says entered into privately negotiated share exchange agreements to exchange certain of outstanding notes for shares of co

* Mcmoran says agreed to issue aggregate of 19.9 million shares and about $3.1 million in cash, in exchange for aggregate of $268.5 million in senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)