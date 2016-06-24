版本:
BRIEF-National General Holdings to acquire Direct General

June 24 National General Holdings Corp :

* Deal for $165 million

* Announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation

* Says expect transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 OF 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

* Says addition of Direct General to personal lines portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

