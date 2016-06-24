BRIEF-National General Holdings to acquire Direct General

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
June 24 National General Holdings Corp :
* Deal for $165 million
* Announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation
* Says expect transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings
* National General Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation
* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 OF 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals
* Says addition of Direct General to personal lines portfolio
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2