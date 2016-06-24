版本:
BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific receives positive Nasdaq listing determination

June 24 Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Great Basin receives positive Nasdaq listing determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

