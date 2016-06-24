版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Limoneira sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

June 24 Limoneira Co :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐