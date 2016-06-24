版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-NYSE says is prepared for the market opening with all systems operating normally- tweet

June 24 NYSE:

* Says "pre market trading is orderly but heavier than usual. We are prepared for the market opening with all systems operating normally" - Tweet (Bengaluru Newsroom)

