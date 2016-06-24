版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer completes acquisition of Anacor

June 24 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer completes acquisition of Anacor

* Continues to expect transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

