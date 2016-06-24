BRIEF-Platinum Equity increases offer for Electro Rent purchase

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
June 24 Electro Rent Corp
* Platinum Equity increases Electro Rent purchase price offer to $15.50 per share
* Previously announced merger agreement now valued at more than $382 million
* Electro Rent Corp says total deal now valuing purchase price at approximately $382.2 million
* Platinum Equity's increased purchase price resulted from Electro Rent's receipt of an unsolicited third party acquisition proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2