BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces record investment in France

June 24 United Parcel Service Inc

* Ups announces record investment in France

* Says to build a new package sorting and delivery facility in Corbeil-Essonnes/Evry

* Says more than $100 million facility, due to open in Q1 of 2018, will replace two smaller facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

