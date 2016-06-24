版本:
BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute enters securities purchase agreement

June 24 Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Says entered into a securities purchase agreement with an affiliate of Coliseum Capital Management, Llc

* Universal Technical Institute Inc says co has issued and purchaser has purchased 700,000 shares of series a convertible preferred stock for $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

