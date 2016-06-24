版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle Group says makes significant minority investment in NEP Group

June 24 Carlyle Group Lp

* The carlyle group makes significant minority investment in nep group

* Carlyle group says private equity fund has made a significant minority investment in nep alongside existing shareholders crestview and nep management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐