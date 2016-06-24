版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Skullcandy says co to pay Incipio termination fee of $6.2 mln if deal is terminated

June 24 Skullcandy Inc

* Says f deal is terminated, company to pay to incipio llc a termination fee of approximately $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28SOAZK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐