2016年 6月 24日

BRIEF-CNB Financial announces receipt of regulatory approvals in connection with Lake National Bank deal

June 24 CNB Financial Corp :

* CNB Financial Corporation announces receipt of final regulatory approvals in connection with acquisition of Lake National Bank

* Says in addition, stockholders of Lake National Bank approved merger at a special meeting held on May 6, 2016

* Transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

