BRIEF-CNB Financial announces receipt of regulatory approvals in connection with Lake National Bank deal

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
June 24 CNB Financial Corp :
* CNB Financial Corporation announces receipt of final regulatory approvals in connection with acquisition of Lake National Bank
* Says in addition, stockholders of Lake National Bank approved merger at a special meeting held on May 6, 2016
* Transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 15, 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2