版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $950 mln multifamily K-deal, K-722 certificates

June 24 Freddie Mac:

* Prices $950 mln Multifamily K-Deal, K-722

* Expects to issue nearly $950 million in K-722 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

