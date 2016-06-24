版本:
BRIEF-Quadre Investments Advisors reports 6.3 pct passive stake in United Online

June 24 United Online Inc

* Quadre Investments Advisors, LLC reports 6.3 pct passive stake in United Online as of June 16, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/294EzrA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

