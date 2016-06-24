版本:
BRIEF-Goodman Gold Trust to terminate effective June 23

June 24 Goodman Gold Trust :

* Goodman Gold Trust announces termination

* Termination of Trust effective at end of business on June 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

