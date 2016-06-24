版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery Communications' hedging program to minimize forex impact from Brexit

June 24 Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications statement regarding Brexit vote

* In short-term and medium-term, currency hedging program to minimize foreign exchange impact of Brexit on financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

