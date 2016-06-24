版本:
BRIEF-Hale Capital Partners reports 11.3 pct active stake in Lantronix

June 24 (Reuters) -

* Hale Capital Partners, LP reports 11.3 pct active stake in Lantronix as of June 17, 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28S9cDL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

