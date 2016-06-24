版本:
中国
2016年 6月 25日 星期六

BRIEF-Deerfield Management reports 5.10 pct passive stake in Global Blood Therapeutics

June 24 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Deerfield Management reports 5.10 pct passive stake in Global Blood Therapeutics as of June 21 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/28SQtVj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

