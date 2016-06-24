版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Immuron announces e-commerce agreement with QBID in China

June 24 Immuron Announces E

* Commerce agreement with QBID in china

* Travelan and protectyn will be covered by marketing/distribution agreement, with products to be made available from 1 june

* Agreement provides for an exclusivity period of 2 years based on qbid achieving target sales volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

