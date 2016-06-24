版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA says considering if Diebold-Wincor deal will lessen competition

June 24 UK'S CMA

* Considering whether anticipated acquisition by Diebold of Wincor Nixdorf will result in substantial fall of competition (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

