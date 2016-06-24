BRIEF-GE CEO says respect decision of British people; remain committed to UK and Europe

June 24 General Electric Co :

* GE has 22,000 employees in UK and 100,000 employees in Europe overall that will continue to focus on delivering great outcomes for our customers

* "Believe in potential to build a competitive Europe and UK through digital transformation and manufacturing" - CEO

* Although GE supported UK remaining in EU, we respect decision of British people and remain firmly committed to UK and Europe- CEO