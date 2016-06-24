BRIEF-Cross Industries: renaming of Cross to KTM Industries AG planned

June 24 Cross Industries AG :

* Renaming of Cross to KTM Industries AG planned

* In course of an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Cross Industries AG taking place in july 2016 renaming of company from cross industries ag to "KTM Industries AG" shall be voted

* Listing on Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) in Zürich intended

* In course of renaming of cross industries ag also changes in management of KTM AG are planned

* Friedrich Roithner will leave management board of operating KTM AG and become a member of supervisory board of KTM AG