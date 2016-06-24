BRIEF-Cross Industries: renaming of Cross to KTM Industries AG planned

June 24 Cross Industries AG :
* Renaming of Cross to KTM Industries AG planned
* In course of an extraordinary shareholders meeting of
Cross Industries AG taking place in july 2016 renaming of
company from cross industries ag to "KTM Industries AG" shall be
voted
* Listing on Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) in Zürich intended
* In course of renaming of cross industries ag also changes
in management of KTM AG are planned
* Friedrich Roithner will leave management board of
operating KTM AG and become a member of supervisory board of KTM
AG
