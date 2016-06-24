版本:
BRIEF-Sweett Group says withdraws recommendation for WSP Global offer

June 24 Sweett Group Plc :

* Board of sweett withdrew its recommendation for WSP Global offer to vote in favour of acquisition in view of superior financial terms attaching to proposal by Currie & Brown

* Chairman of each of court meeting and general meeting proposes to adjourn both court meeting and general meeting scheduled for 29 June 2016

* Company will notify shareholders in due course as to times and dates on which meetings as so adjourned will now be held

* Will advise sweett shareholders of revised timetable and processes in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

