版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-Aeromexico SAB de CV Suspends services to/from Caracas,Venezuela

June 24 Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv :

* Aeromexico suspends services to/from Caracas, Venezuela

* Decided to suspend flights to/from Caracas indefinitely, due to complicated economic situation prevailing in Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐