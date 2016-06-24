版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Ventures says executes deal to acquire Promitheas Int'l Ltd

June 24 Universal Ventures Inc :

* Universal Ventures Inc announces execution of definitive agreement to acquire Promitheas Interest'l Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐