BRIEF-Vectrus says Exelis learned a court issued decision reversing decision of court of federal claims

June 24 Vectrus :

* Exelis Services A/S has learned U.S. Court Of Appeals for federal circuit has issued a decision reversing decision of court of federal claims

* Court of federal claims had set aside an award to Exelis Services A/S of Thule Air Base, Greenland , base maintenance services contract