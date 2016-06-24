BRIEF-Conatus says Louis Lacasse resigned from the board of directors

June 24 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says on June 23, 2016, Louis Lacasse resigned from the board of directors- SEC filing

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc says in connection with the resignation, board voted to decrease the size of the board from eight to seven members Source text: (1.usa.gov/292GrT2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)