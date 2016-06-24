版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六

BRIEF-Earthstone Energy 2016 exit rate expected to be over 6,000 boepd

June 24 Earthstone Energy Inc :

* 2016 exit rate is expected to be over 6,000 BOEPD - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

