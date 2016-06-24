BRIEF-Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on dispute

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Univar Inc :
* Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on previously disclosed dispute
* On june 22, 2016 , tax court of Canada issued a judgment in favor of Canada Revenue Agency
* Should matter be resolved against Univar on appeal, company would have to record a one-time charge against earnings
* Univar Inc says has not recorded any liabilities for the dispute in its financial statements
* Disagrees with decision of tax court of Canada and will file an appeal to Canadian Federal Court of appeal within 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
