2016年 6月 25日

BRIEF-Frejoy Investment Management reports 9.2 pct passive stake in Sorrento Therapeutics

June 24 Frejoy Investment Management Co Ltd:

* Frejoy Investment Management Co Ltd reports 9.2 percent passive stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc as of june 7, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/28TiETY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

