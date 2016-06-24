版本:
BRIEF-Coty enters employment agreement with Patrice De Talhouët, CFO

June 24 Coty Inc :

* Entered employment agreement effective on or about July 1, 2016 with Patrice De Talhouët, CFO

* De Talhouët will continue to serve as CFO; provides for an annual base salary of 550,000 pounds - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28VhHxv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

