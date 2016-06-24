BRIEF-Coty enters employment agreement with Patrice De Talhouët, CFO

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Coty Inc :
* Entered employment agreement effective on or about July 1, 2016 with Patrice De Talhouët, CFO
* De Talhouët will continue to serve as CFO; provides for an annual base salary of 550,000 pounds - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28VhHxv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.