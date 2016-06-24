版本:
BRIEF-Violin Memory files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million

June 24 Violin Memory Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28Uvciz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

