BRIEF-Rugby Mining announces CAD$2 mln non-brokered private placement

June 24 Rugby Mining Ltd :

* Rugby mining announces CAD$2 million non-brokered private placement

* Private placement offering of up to 6.7 million at a price of $0.30 per unit

* Rugby Mining Ltd says proceeds of offering will be used to fund Rugby's exploration expenditures including its Colombian gold and copper projects