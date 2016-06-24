版本:
BRIEF-Maltese Capital Management reports passive stake of 5.03% in Mutualfirst Financial

June 24 Maltese Capital Management Llc:

* Maltese Capital Management Llc reports a passive stake of 5.03% in Mutualfirst Financial Inc as of June 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/28SGa7n (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

