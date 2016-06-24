BRIEF-Dak Investments acquires shares of Blackline Safety

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Dak Investments Corp:
* It has acquired 1.1 million units of Blackline Safety Corp at a price of $1.75 per unit
* 1.1 million shares acquired by Dak pursuant to offering represents about 4.01% of outstanding common shares of Blackline Safety
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
