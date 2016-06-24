版本:
BRIEF-Dak Investments acquires shares of Blackline Safety

June 24 Dak Investments Corp:

* It has acquired 1.1 million units of Blackline Safety Corp at a price of $1.75 per unit

* 1.1 million shares acquired by Dak pursuant to offering represents about 4.01% of outstanding common shares of Blackline Safety Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

