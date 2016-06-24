版本:
BRIEF-GIC Private reports passive stake of 5.785 pct in Square

June 24 Square Inc :

* GIC Private Limited reports a passive stake of 5.785 pct in Square Inc as of June 16, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28X3AJv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

