BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Molson Coors to 'BBB-'; outlook stable

June 24 Fitch:

* Fitch Downgrades Molson Coors To 'BBB'; outlook stable

* 'BBB-' rating reflects confidence regarding Molson Coors' commitment, expected de-leveraging path during next 3 years after transaction close

* Downgrade reflects expectation that leverage from molson coors acquisition of Sabmiller's stake in MillerCoors to be towards mid-3x range by 2019 Source text for Eikon:

