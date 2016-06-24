版本:
BRIEF-Midwestone Financial says files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln

June 24 Midwestone Financial Group Inc

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28QPAgt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

