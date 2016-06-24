BRIEF-Rightside Group confirms receiving proposal from Donuts Inc for generic top-level domains

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Rightside Group Ltd :
* Confirms receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Donuts Inc. to acquire registry of generic top-level domains for $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
