公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 03:32 BJT

BRIEF-Rightside Group confirms receiving proposal from Donuts Inc for generic top-level domains

June 24 Rightside Group Ltd :

* Confirms receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Donuts Inc. to acquire registry of generic top-level domains for $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

