2016年 6月 25日

BRIEF-Norwood Financial, Delaware Bancshares shareholders approve proposed merger

June 24 Norwood Financial Corp :

* Norwood Financial Corp. and Delaware Bancshares, Inc. announce shareholder approval of proposed merger

* Subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, merger is expected to close in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

