版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-FTC notified Marketo that early termination of waiting period under hart-scott-rodino act was granted, effective immediately

June 24 Marketo Inc :

* On June 22, U.S. FTC notified co that early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act was granted, effective immediately Source text: 1.usa.gov/28TiiN4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐