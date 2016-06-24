BRIEF-Tiptree Financial enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement

June 24 Tiptree Financial Inc :

* Tiptree Operating Company LLC entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment provides for additional term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $15 million

* Amendment provides incremental term loans will have same maturity date as existing term loans under the credit agreement Source text: (1.usa.gov/295HSPA)