版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tiptree Financial enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement

June 24 Tiptree Financial Inc :

* Tiptree Operating Company LLC entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment provides for additional term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $15 million

* Amendment provides incremental term loans will have same maturity date as existing term loans under the credit agreement Source text: (1.usa.gov/295HSPA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐