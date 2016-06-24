版本:
BRIEF-Achaogen received second draw of $10 mln on June 20

June 24 Achaogen Inc :

* On June 20, received second draw in amount of $10.0 million contemplated by terms of a loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

